John A. Logan College and Vienna High School students help build home

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Students at John A. Logan College and Vienna High School learned about home ownership and honed their handyman skills at a Habitat for Humanity house in Murphysboro today.

The Habitat for Humanity charity provides assistance for first time homeowners and a way for volunteer to lend their skills.

Industrial Arts teacher for Vienna High School Wade Stewart said this collaboration gives high schoolers hands-on building experience while supporting Habitat for Humanity’s mission.

“It makes it seem more real-life to them and they can make connections with people that are already out in the field,” Stewart said.

A few Vienna High School students said this kind of work experience is exactly what they need.

“When you come out here to a job site, you actually get more hands-on and really understanding how everybody has their part in the job,” said student Owen Whitnel.

The project helps the students apply the skills they’ve learned in the classroom--while also picking up new skills.

Whitnel added that this experience has taught the students an important lesson.

“If you mess up one part of that, you’re going to end up screwing up the whole thing, so it’s really a good team-working experience,” said Whitnel.

Habitat for Humanity expects the homeowner to move into the new home in the fall.

