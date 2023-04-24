ISP investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in Pulaski County, Ill.

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police troopers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Mound City on Sunday night, April 23.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Route 37, near Sixth Street.

According to a preliminary ISP investigation, a 70-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died a the scene.

ISP said the driver reported they were not hurt.

No other information is being released at this time.

ISP said their investigation is ongoing.

