Heartland Votes

ISP investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in Pulaski County, Ill.

Illinois State Police troopers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a...
Illinois State Police troopers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Mound City on Sunday night, April 23.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police troopers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Mound City on Sunday night, April 23.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Route 37, near Sixth Street.

According to a preliminary ISP investigation, a 70-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died a the scene.

ISP said the driver reported they were not hurt.

No other information is being released at this time.

ISP said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 50 residents gathered outside Hannibal High School for a prayer vigil in the days...
Vigil held for Mo. teen killed when alleged underaged driver crashed
On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded...
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Northbound Highway 51 in Perry County, Missouri is closed between Perry County Road 917 and...
Crash closes northbound Hwy. 51 near CR 917 & McBride Hill in Perry County, Mo.
First responders are on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 57 in...
Deadly crash closes southbound I-57 between Anna & Lick Creek Rd. exits
A domestic assault call leads to the arrest of a man in Caruthersville.
Man accused of holding knife to woman’s neck arrested
Officers were called at 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stabbing...
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing investigation in Caruthersville, Mo.