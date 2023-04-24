Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Cool but nice start to the work week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The work week will get off to a dry and relatively pleasant start, before the weather turns a little wet about mid-week.  Clear, cold conditions will likely lead to areas of frost this Monday morning,  before we start to warm up a bit during the day.  Surface high pressure moving over the region will mean less wind as well.  Highs look to be in the 60 to 65 range…still a bit cool for late April.  A few clouds overnight should keep temps mainly above 40,  and then Tuesday looks partly cloudy and a touch warmer, with highs of about 65 to 70.

We’ll have 2 or 3 chances at rain through the second half of the week and into next weekend.  The severe storm threat looks low,  however, as we stay a bit cooler than average.  The first chance of rain looks to be Wednesday evening into Thursday…with an upper trough.  After a short break, another upper system could bring more showers, maybe a thunderstorm,  Friday night into Saturday.   However, details are still fuzzy as each model run is slightly different.

