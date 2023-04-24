First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

The work week will get off to a dry and relatively pleasant start, before the weather turns a little wet about mid-week. Clear, cold conditions will likely lead to areas of frost this Monday morning, before we start to warm up a bit during the day. Surface high pressure moving over the region will mean less wind as well. Highs look to be in the 60 to 65 range…still a bit cool for late April. A few clouds overnight should keep temps mainly above 40, and then Tuesday looks partly cloudy and a touch warmer, with highs of about 65 to 70.

We’ll have 2 or 3 chances at rain through the second half of the week and into next weekend. The severe storm threat looks low, however, as we stay a bit cooler than average. The first chance of rain looks to be Wednesday evening into Thursday…with an upper trough. After a short break, another upper system could bring more showers, maybe a thunderstorm, Friday night into Saturday. However, details are still fuzzy as each model run is slightly different.

