First Alert: Cool start to the work week ahead of rain chances

(KFVS) - The work week is starting off dry, but chilly.

Frost is possible in some areas this morning before the Heartland starts to warm up a bit.

This should be the coldest morning of the week.

Today will be less windy, but cool for late April.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60 to 65 degree range.

A few clouds overnight should keep temperatures mainly above 40 degrees.

Tuesday is looing partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Rain chances are possible the second half of the week into the weekend.

The first chance looks to be Wednesday evening into Thursday.

After a short break, another upper system could bring more showers and maybe a thunderstorm Friday night into Saturday.

It is still too early to finalize, but the severe storm threat looks low.

