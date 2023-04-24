Heartland Votes

Families find flags, other items burned at cemetery

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Those with family laid to rest in the Maynard Cemetary in Randolph County are outraged after finding memorabilia and other items torched.

Those families are seeking answers about who did it and why.

Last week, Alisha Hallert visited the Maynard Cemetary and found her sister Lauren’s grave to have many personal items and memories gone.

After searching the graveyard, thinking recent storms could have blown the items, Hallert came across a pile of flags, flowers, grave markers, shepherd hooks, and many other things.

“We found everything in this big mudhole. Water up to your knees. We pulled everything out,” Hallert said.

After fishing the items out, Hallert made a Facebook post telling other families where the things were if they noticed they had gone missing.

“We posted pictures so that other families from the community could come and get their family’s belongings, and about an hour and a half later, a lady from Doniphan messaged me and said that she came down here to get her mother’s stuff that she had seen, and everything was burnt to a crisp,” Hallert explained.

Patty Hall was the one who messaged Alisha.

She said she could’ve saved her family’s items had she arrived a few minutes earlier.

“I managed to find half of my mom’s place marker, and it was already burnt and everything, but that was the only thing I could find out of everything,” said Hall

Jeannie Glisson said her items in the graveyard luckily hadn’t been moved but is angered by what was put into the pit.

“You have veterans out here that have served our country and sacrificed to pull their flag up and burn it, that’s just not right, and it should not have happened,” Glisson said.

She said though her family’s area wasn’t affected, she wants to know who did it.

“They can’t blame anybody until they stand up and own it. ‘This was a mistake; we owe you an apology.’ We haven’t been given an apology or anything. That’s the way it is,” Glisson added.

The Youngs are among the many families with property turned to ashes.

On top of the heartbreak of losing family, it breaks their hearts, even more, to see this done to their family’s memorials.

“It’s not fair. They should not be able to do this,” said Kasey Young. “I’ve been told that it’s happened more than once, but this time they got caught. They need to.”

The families said McNabb Funeral Home of Pocahontas offered to remake the grave markers that were destroyed.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell explained the situation is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

