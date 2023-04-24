Heartland Votes

Cool, calm days ahead with chances of rain on the way

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/23/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
It’s shaping up to be a chilly start to the workweek, as temperatures in the mornings and calm winds create perfect conditions for frost advisories. Sunday morning has a frost advisory in effect until 9 am, and one is expected to go into effect in the overnight hours for Monday, as Sunday night will be clear and calm. Temperatures to start off the week are about 10 degrees cooler than normal, with highs in the 60s.

While Monday looks dry, chances for rain increase throughout the week. Small chances on Tuesday and Wednesday, and up to a 40% chance for Thursday as of now. Despite chances for showers, temperatures look to getting warmer by the weekend, possibly getting back up to the 70s by next weekend.

