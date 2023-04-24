Heartland Votes

Congressman Jason Smith meets with southeast Mo. restaurant owners

Congressman Jason Smith held a roundtable discussion with area restaurant owners on Monday, April 24.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Congressman Jason Smith stopped by Katy O’Ferrell’s on Monday, April 24.

He held a roundtable discussion with area restaurant owners to get input from business owners and employees on issues facing the restaurant industry. This includes staffing, supply chain distributions, rising costs due to inflation and other things that make it more difficult to do business in the Heartland.

Smith will use the feedback from the roundtable discussion to help make policies in Washington, D.C.(KFVS)

The owners of Rhodes 101, 36 Restaurant and Bar, LLC, Port Cape Girardeau and Broussard’s Cajun Cuisine were in attendance.

The feedback collected will reportedly help shape the solutions and policies Congressman Smith will work to advance in Washington, D.C.

