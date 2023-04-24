Carrier Mills man arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation.

Kyle M. Day, 31, of Carrier Mills, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 600 block of East Park Street around 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, April 23 for a report of shots fired.

As officers arrived, several vehicles were leaving the area and a man was seen hiding a backpack under a car before going into a home.

Officers recovered the backpack and found it contained a firearm.

They found the suspect and took him into custody. He’s being held at the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 618-549-COPS.

