Cape Girardeau Police investigating shots fired with 1 victim

By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 1100 block of Cousin Street to a report of a shots fired and a person hit around midnight on Sunday, April 23.

According to police, the victim and witnesses told officers that the victim was in a fight with another male.

Officers notice the victim had some minor injuries, but did not observe any gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim is not cooperating with officers, but investigators report finding evidence of shots being fired.

The case remains under investigation.

