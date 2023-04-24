Heartland Votes

Boater seriously hurt in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

A man from Stover is seriously hurt in a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks.
A man from Stover is seriously hurt in a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Stover, Missouri, is in the hospital with serious injuries following a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Troopers say a boat ran over the top of another in the main channel of the lake. David Viles, 48, was in the boat that was hit. He was flown to a hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

No one else in the crash was hurt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 50 residents gathered outside Hannibal High School for a prayer vigil in the days...
Vigil held for Mo. teen killed when alleged underaged driver crashed
On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded...
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Kiddo
Wrapping up Earth Day weekend
This weekend, people around the world are celebrating Earth Day. In the Heartland, local...
Wrapping up Earth Day Weekend
People from all over gathered in Cape Girardeau to show off their best runway looks in hope of...
People gather to audition for Vintage Now Fashion Show
People from all over gathered in Cape Girardeau to show of their best runway looks in hope of...
People gather to audition for Vintage Now Fashion Show