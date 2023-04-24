Heartland Votes

2 injured in shooting in Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening, April 13.(Source: Gray News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening, April 13.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of C and Peach Streets.

According to police, one victim is in their late 30s to early 40s and the other victim is 18 years old.

Police said the oldest victim was flown to a hospital and, at last check, was in critical condition.

The 18-year-old was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have identified the accused shooter as a juvenile, who is being interviewed.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Lt. Josh Stewart, investigators are looking at video connected with the case and their investigation remains ongoing.

