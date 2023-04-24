2 Cape Girardeau officers receive minor injuries while arresting suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two officers were injured while arresting a suspect on Sunday afternoon, April 23.

Olajuwon Lane, 36, was charged with class D felony domestic assault in the second degree, felony armed criminal action, class E felony of resisting arrest and two counts of class D felony of assault third degree.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 600 block of North Street around 12:45 p.m. for a report of harassment.

When they arrived on scene, the victim told officers that Lane used a firearm to assault her. Officers saw what appeared to be “non-life-threatening” injuries to the victim.

While trying to detain the suspect, later identified as Lane, they say the suspect resisted. Two officers received minor injuries while trying to take him into custody.

Officers retrieved the firearm Lane allegedly used in the assault.

He is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.