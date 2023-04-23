Heartland Votes

Zebra from Zoo Knoxville dies after running into fence

Lydia is not the first zebra the zoo has lost in this way.
Zebra from Zoo Knoxville dies after running into fence
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Zoo Knoxville officials announced the unexpected death of one of their zebras, Lydia.

The 7-year-old zebra died as a result of her injuries after colliding with a fence on Saturday, according to Director of Marketing and Communications Tina Rolen.

Rolen said that first responders were called to a human medical emergency that required an ambulance to drive up to the guest pathway in front of the zebra habitat.

The ambulance did not turn on its sirens, according to Rolen. Zebras are not accustomed to traffic in the area so zoo officials ruled that it would be best to move the zebras from the area. However, Rolen said the zebras calmed, and zoo officials decided not to move the animals.

Around eight minutes after the ambulance left, Rolen said that Lydia unexpectedly bolted and collided with a fence.

Zoo staff started to move other zebra in the corral so that they could safely approach Lydia, but she was dead by the time zoo staff and veterinarians got to her.

Preliminary necropsy results showed that Lydia died instantaneously due to trauma to the neck, Zoo Knoxville officials said.

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests, employees, and animals. We regularly drill for emergencies to be prepared for every conceivable scenario to ensure positive outcomes. Sadly, despite all our efforts yesterday to care for our people and our animals, we had a tragic accident occur,” said Lisa New, President and CEO.

This is not the first zebra the zoo has lost in this way. In 2021, Wiley, a 5-year-old female zebra, also collided with a corral fence while being prepped for a procedure.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 50 residents gathered outside Hannibal High School for a prayer vigil in the days...
Vigil held for Mo. teen killed when alleged underaged driver crashed
On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded...
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Kiddo
Wrapping up Earth Day weekend
A man from Stover is seriously hurt in a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks.
Boater seriously hurt in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
This weekend, people around the world are celebrating Earth Day. In the Heartland, local...
Wrapping up Earth Day Weekend
People from all over gathered in Cape Girardeau to show off their best runway looks in hope of...
People gather to audition for Vintage Now Fashion Show
People from all over gathered in Cape Girardeau to show of their best runway looks in hope of...
People gather to audition for Vintage Now Fashion Show