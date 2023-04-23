Tennessee hunter scores rare turkey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to congratulate a hunter who scored a rare turkey during hunting season.

Cameron Freshour harvested a seven-bearded turkey in Greene County. The bird weighed 18.5 pounds and had over 46 total inches of beard.

TWRA officials said that turkeys with multiple beards are uncommon. Less than 10% of turkeys have more than one beard, according to TWRA.

🦃 Seven-Bearded Turkey 🦃 Tennessee turkey hunter Cameron Freshour harvested this seven-bearded gobbler in Greene County.... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

