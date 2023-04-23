Heartland Votes

Tennessee hunter scores rare turkey

Less than 10% of turkeys have multiple beards, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to congratulate a hunter who scored a rare turkey during hunting season.

Cameron Freshour harvested a seven-bearded turkey in Greene County. The bird weighed 18.5 pounds and had over 46 total inches of beard.

TWRA officials said that turkeys with multiple beards are uncommon. Less than 10% of turkeys have more than one beard, according to TWRA.

