Heartland Votes

Teaching next generation of animal keepers

Time spent with animals is time not wasted. That was the motto at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. today
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Time spent with animals is time not wasted. That was the motto at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday.

On April 22, The Show-Me Reptile expo captured the hearts of animals lovers from all over the Heartland and aims to inspire the next generation of animal keepers. The owner of Klondike Kid Exotics, Jake Butler said the best part of the event was seeing the reactions of the children.

“I like making the kids smile, make it see the joy and excitement seeing grown people smile and cry it’s a good thing I like it,” Butler said.

There were more than reptiles at the event. There was also exotic mammals. Vicki Lantz, and her kangaroo, Charlie, attended the event. Lantz’s family owns Cape Safari Park. Lants said she enjoys teaching people about animals.

“I’m really trying to do animal education, so we go, I take animals to schools and we’ll do a shows, we do photos with our animals, but it’s all about the animal education,” said Lantz.

The event’s coordinator, Scott Wrozier, said he loves to put this event together. He also said it is important for people to learn about animals they haven’t seen before.

“I just love seeing them light up, to see a first species, something they’ve never seen before and actually get to interact with it first hand and get to learn about how to take care of it, and what kind of responsibility it takes to take care of an animal like that,” said Wrozier.

Wrozier said the next scheduled Show-Me Reptiles show will be back at the Osage Center on October 14.

