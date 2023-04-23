SEMO Redhawks win second-straight OVC tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has earned their second-straight Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title on Sunday.

On April 23, SEMO’s Women’s Tennis team defeated SIU Edwardsville in a 4-2 victory. Since 2021, SEMO’s team has one two OVC regular-season championships and two Tournament titles, with a 47-14 record during that time span.

This title marks the fifth OVC championship for SEMO’s Department of Athletics in the 2022-2023 school year. The football team, women’s indoor track & field, and the men’s basketball team have also hoisted the trophy.

SEMO will find out who they face in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is revealed during the Division I Selection Announcement on May 1. During the announcement, those interested can find the live stream at NCAA.com, when the stream goes live at 5 p.m., CT. on May 1.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.