Heartland Votes

SEMO Redhawks win second-straight OVC tournament

Southeast Missouri State University has earned their second-straight Ohio Valley Conference...
Southeast Missouri State University has earned their second-straight Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title on Sunday.(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has earned their second-straight Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title on Sunday.

On April 23, SEMO’s Women’s Tennis team defeated SIU Edwardsville in a 4-2 victory. Since 2021, SEMO’s team has one two OVC regular-season championships and two Tournament titles, with a 47-14 record during that time span.

This title marks the fifth OVC championship for SEMO’s Department of Athletics in the 2022-2023 school year. The football team, women’s indoor track & field, and the men’s basketball team have also hoisted the trophy.

SEMO will find out who they face in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is revealed during the Division I Selection Announcement on May 1. During the announcement, those interested can find the live stream at NCAA.com, when the stream goes live at 5 p.m., CT. on May 1.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Chalet Styers, Jeremy Egan, and Michael Dickerson were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after police alerted of drug activity in apartment with children
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was driving with three other children in the car when she...
Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri
Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Smithland, Kentucky...
Livingston Co. man arrested for rape charges involving a minor
Demolition to begin and construction to start for the new Southern Illinois Multimodal Station.
Work underway to transform Amtrak station into new Southern Illinois Multimodal Station
Ashley Riggins was found guilty on Thursday, April 20 of first-degree murder, armed criminal...
New Madrid Co. woman found guilty of grandmother’s murder

Latest News

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau
On Saturday, April 22, officers with the Mayfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop...
Mayfield man arrested for DUI; 2 juveniles in vehicle
On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded...
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Kangaroo
Teaching next generation of animal keepers