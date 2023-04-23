Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1000-block of S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a shots fired incident after a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, while on scene, officers heard another shot fired in the area. Officers then surrounded a residence.

Newman said no shots were fired at or by the officers on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.