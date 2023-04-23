Heartland Votes

Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1000-block of S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a shots fired incident after a ShotSpotter activation.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1000-block of S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a shots fired incident after a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, while on scene, officers heard another shot fired in the area. Officers then surrounded a residence.

Newman said no shots were fired at or by the officers on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

