Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1000-block of S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a shots fired incident after a ShotSpotter activation.
According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, while on scene, officers heard another shot fired in the area. Officers then surrounded a residence.
Newman said no shots were fired at or by the officers on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
