Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers with the Martin Police Department responded to a disturbance on N. Lindell Street.

According to a release from the police dept., officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Martin Police Dept. Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating.

The victim’s identity will not be released until all family has been notified, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.