Heartland Votes

Mayfield man arrested for DUI; 2 juveniles in vehicle

On Saturday, April 22, officers with the Mayfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop...
On Saturday, April 22, officers with the Mayfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop after a driver was suspected of driving under the influence.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, April 22, officers with the Mayfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop after a driver was suspected of driving under the influence.

According to a release from the Mayfield Chief of Police Nathan Kent, the driver, Julian Sica, 36, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was arrested after the traffic stop. Sica had two juveniles in the vehicle with him at the time of the stop, who were turned over to a family member after the arrest.

Sica was taken to Ballard County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 first offense (aggravated), careless driving, failure to wear seatbelt, two counts of first degree wanton endangerment, no operator’s license and failure to produce insurance card.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Chalet Styers, Jeremy Egan, and Michael Dickerson were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after police alerted of drug activity in apartment with children
Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Smithland, Kentucky...
Livingston Co. man arrested for rape charges involving a minor
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was driving with three other children in the car when she...
Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri
Ashley Riggins was found guilty on Thursday, April 20 of first-degree murder, armed criminal...
New Madrid Co. woman found guilty of grandmother’s murder
Demolition to begin and construction to start for the new Southern Illinois Multimodal Station.
Work underway to transform Amtrak station into new Southern Illinois Multimodal Station

Latest News

On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded...
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Kangaroo
Teaching next generation of animal keepers
Time spent with animals is time not wasted. That was the motto at the Osage Center in Cape...
Teaching next generation of animal keepers
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects