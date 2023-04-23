Mayfield man arrested for DUI; 2 juveniles in vehicle

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, April 22, officers with the Mayfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop after a driver was suspected of driving under the influence.

According to a release from the Mayfield Chief of Police Nathan Kent, the driver, Julian Sica, 36, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was arrested after the traffic stop. Sica had two juveniles in the vehicle with him at the time of the stop, who were turned over to a family member after the arrest.

Sica was taken to Ballard County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 first offense (aggravated), careless driving, failure to wear seatbelt, two counts of first degree wanton endangerment, no operator’s license and failure to produce insurance card.

