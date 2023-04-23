First Alert: Sunny and clear in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Chilly and dry start to our Sunday morning, but with clear and sunny skies, temperatures will quickly warm up into the 50s and low 60s by noon. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy conditions into the evening.

Monday morning has the potential for some frosty conditions. Temps will warm up into the upper 50s to mid 60s by noon, but clouds will start to move into the Heartland around 6 p.m.

