Dexter hosts annual Swing Pink softball tournament, but in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Bearcats hosted their annual Swing Pink softball tournament on Sunday.

Due to rain earlier in the week, Dexter was unable to use the East City Park fields where it was originally scheduled. Needing an alternative, the Poplar Bluff Parks and Recreation department stepped up to bring the tournament at McLane Park.

Sixteen teams divided into separate brackets of eight made up the field.

East Prairie won the White Division, defeating Twin Rivers 17-5 in the title game. Park Hills Central won the Pink Division with a 9-7 victory over Doniphan in the championship.

