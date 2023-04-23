Heartland Votes

Colder temperatures and potential for frost!

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/22/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Temperatures are slowly going to decrease as that sun goes down. Winds are breezy from the Northwest. A majority of the Heartland is under a frost advisory overnight into Sunday morning. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Any type of outside vegetation may need to be covered up until tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will climb back up into the lower 60s, creating a pleasant afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Another round of cold temperatures is expected Sunday evening into Monday morning. That being said, a majority of the Heartland will be under another frost advisory overnight Sunday and Monday morning.

