3 officers injured in multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several officers were injured in an accident that shut down eastbound I-44 at Lindbergh early Sunday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Missouri State Troopers and a Glendale PD Officer were at an abandoned vehicle blocking the eastbound I-44 at S. Lindbergh Blvd. Shortly after, a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound struck the rear of the troopers’ vehicles and then the side of the Glendale PD vehicle.

All officers were sitting inside their vehicles with emergency lights activated.

All three officers were transported to the hospital, where one trooper and the Glendale officer were treated and released. The second trooper is still at the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

(1 of 3)



At approximately 2:30 am, troopers and a Glendale PD officer were out with an abandoned vehicle blocking the roadway eastbound I-44 at S. Lindbergh Blvd. pic.twitter.com/JOATMVDthB — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) April 23, 2023

This story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.