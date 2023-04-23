Heartland Votes

3 officers injured in multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck

I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several officers were injured in an accident that shut down eastbound I-44 at Lindbergh early Sunday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Missouri State Troopers and a Glendale PD Officer were at an abandoned vehicle blocking the eastbound I-44 at S. Lindbergh Blvd. Shortly after, a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound struck the rear of the troopers’ vehicles and then the side of the Glendale PD vehicle.

All officers were sitting inside their vehicles with emergency lights activated.

All three officers were transported to the hospital, where one trooper and the Glendale officer were treated and released. The second trooper is still at the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

