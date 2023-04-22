SEMO football holds spring game at Scott City High School

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City welcomed SEMO to town on Friday as the Redhawks played their annual spring game on the Rams’ home field.

Team Redhawk defeated Team SEMO 17-16 after stopping a two-point conversion attempt on the final play of the game.

After the game, SEMO players received their 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship rings.

The Redhawks are now officially done with spring practice and will next report to fall training camp in August.

