Heartland Votes

SEMO football holds spring game at Scott City High School

SEMO Spring Game
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City welcomed SEMO to town on Friday as the Redhawks played their annual spring game on the Rams’ home field.

Scott City hosting SEMO Football Spring Game

Team Redhawk defeated Team SEMO 17-16 after stopping a two-point conversion attempt on the final play of the game.

Team Redhawk defeats Team SEMO 17-16 at SEMO Spring Game

After the game, SEMO players received their 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship rings.

The Redhawks are now officially done with spring practice and will next report to fall training camp in August.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The western part of the Heartland is under a level 2 risk for severe weather, while the eastern...
First Alert: Tracking storms today
4/20 Fest is underway in Capaha Park until 7 p.m.
4/20 Fest held in Capaha Park; 1st time unofficial holiday can be celebrated legally in Mo.
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”
Man arrested after 2 injured in shooting at ‘The Store’ in Hayti
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

Daniela Hlacikova named OVC tennis player of the year
SEMO’s Daniela Hlacikova wins OVC Player of the Year in tennis
SEMO Football holds last practice before spring game.
SEMO Football holds last spring practice
Tennessee Tech vs SEMO
SEMO Baseball comes from behind against Tennessee Tech for 8-6 win and series sweep
Southern Illinois Spring Game
Southern Illinois Football hosts annual spring game