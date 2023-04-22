Portageville baseball tops Greenville 5-4 at Capaha Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a battle between two of the best high school baseball teams right now in southeast Missouri, Portageville emerged victorious over Greenville.

Wyatt Friley blasted an RBI triple for Greenville to tie the game at four.

In the top of the seventh inning, Portageville’s Trey Benthal stole third base, then an errant throw by the Bears allowed Benthal time to score.

The Bulldogs took the lead and sealed the win in the bottom of the inning.

Portageville defeats Greenville 5-4; Bulldogs improve to 21-2

Portageville improves to 22-2 on the season.

