McCracken County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance in finding missing juvenile

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile that was last seen in Farley area.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department, 12-year-old Javan Earle was last seen on Evelyn Drive in the Farley area of Paducah around 5 p.m. on April 21. Earle is described as a black male with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and a hat.

If anyone sees Earle or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local police station. Tips may be provided by calling West Ky Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, or texting “WKY” and any information they have to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App.

