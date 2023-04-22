Livingston Co. man arrested for rape charges involving a minor
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SMITHLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Smithland, Kentucky for rape charges after a two month investigation.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Cody Collins, 38, of Smithland was arrested after a two month investigation revealed Collins had been sexually involved with a minor since September 2022.
Collins was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with four counts of third degree rape and four counts of first degree unlawful transaction with a minor. He is currently out on a $5,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.