Livingston Co. man arrested for rape charges involving a minor

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Smithland, Kentucky for rape charges after a two month investigation.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Cody Collins, 38, of Smithland was arrested after a two month investigation revealed Collins had been sexually involved with a minor since September 2022.

Collins was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with four counts of third degree rape and four counts of first degree unlawful transaction with a minor. He is currently out on a $5,000 cash bond.

