First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Frost and Freeze Advisories for tonight!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT
Shaping up to be a dry but rather chilly spring weekend.  In fact,  frost and freeze advisories are in effect for Saturday night….and will likely be needed again Sunday night.  For today,  we’ll have chilly northwest winds….some afternoon clouds (especially north) and highs in the 50s north to 60s south.  Indications are that winds will decrease enough overnight that air temps will drop in the low to mid 30s, allowing for some patchy frost…maybe even a light freeze in valley locations.  After a cool but less breezy Sunday it looks like Sunday night will be clear and calm, resulting in even more widespread and heavier frost conditions.

Next week is shaping up to be relatively cool and a bit unsettled.  Models are having trouble with details,  but there does look to be a chance of some cool, lighter rains about mid-week…especially Tuesday and Wednesday.  Another system may bring more showers later in the week….maybe Friday into early Saturday.  However, the pattern is looking rather messy and busy next week, so details likely to change with time.

