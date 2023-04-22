Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly, dry start to the weekend

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 4/22
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Cool, dry start to the weekend in the Heartland, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and fog advisories in some areas this morning.

Expect sunshine to begin the day, but by the afternoon it could be mostly cloudy for the northern counties. Temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, but with the gusty winds it may feel chilly in the afternoon and evening.

There is the potential for a freeze late Saturday into early Sunday morning, so prepare for frost. Clouds will move out of the Heartland in the morning, as well as the gusty winds. By the afternoon and evening hours it may be partly cloudy in some areas. Temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

