Distracted driving bill going to the house

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The conversation of distracted driving continues to be an important one between transportation experts in the Show-Me state.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol promoted safety and said the choices and decisions you make in the car effects everyone.

Parrott said so far in 2023, 217 people have died in traffic crashes with distracted driving as one of the top causes. Nick Chabarria with AAA also said that the accidents caused by distractions are completely preventable.

“The tragic thing about all these distracted driving fatalities is they are 100% preventable,” Chabarria said. “Distracted driving crashes happen because somebody chooses to focus on their phone rather than the road ahead of them, it really is selfish driving it prioritizes answering that text message or respond to that snapchat over somebody else’s life.”

Currently in Missouri, the law on distracted driving, which took effect back in 2013, only restricts drivers 21 years or younger from texting and driving. However, AAA reports 74% of all drivers cited in cellphone-related crashes in Missouri were age 22 or older. Which is why Chabarria believes legislation like Senate Bill 5661 also known as the Hands Free Bill is necessary to cover all areas of distracted driving.

“It’s a hands free bill, it would still allow you to make and place calls to even send and receive texts, as long as it’s done through voice to text or over your cars Bluetooth or a headset,” Chabarria said. “We do know that these laws make an impact, we know that Missouri traffic fatalities are headed in the wrong direction they’ve been increasing for the last three years, we’re at a 15 year high for fatalities.”

