Heartland Votes

Vietnam War veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in grocery store parking lot

A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the crash happened in the parking lot of the Meijer on the city’s northeast side around 1:30 p.m.

A family member identified the victim as 76-year-old Robert Harter.

Witness Dawn Harper told WPTA that Harter was riding on an electric scooter and loading groceries into his vehicle when he was struck by an SUV.

Harper said the man and the scooter were stuck underneath the SUV and then dragged. She said she saw the SUV hit a total of six cars, a cart corral, Harter and his scooter.

Police said Harter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Betty George, Harter’s niece, arrived at the scene to collect his belongings. She told WPTA her uncle was a Vietnam War veteran.

Police said they believe the driver of the SUV may have had a medical problem that resulted in the crash. However, the final cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The western part of the Heartland is under a level 2 risk for severe weather, while the eastern...
First Alert: Tracking storms today
4/20 Fest is underway in Capaha Park until 7 p.m.
4/20 Fest held in Capaha Park; 1st time unofficial holiday can be celebrated legally in Mo.
A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”
Man arrested after 2 injured in shooting at ‘The Store’ in Hayti
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital Wednesday night, April...
Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting after victim showed up at hospital

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
Traffic is moving again after a crash just before noon on Friday, April 21.
Several injured in crash at Hwy. 74, S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge