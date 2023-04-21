Upscale campground coming to foothills of the Smoky Mountains

Heartland Votes

By Sam Luther
Apr. 21, 2023
COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last year, more than 200,000 people came to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park to camp in tents, but that experience is not for everyone.

“My wife and I woke up one morning with about four hours of sleep in a tent with two kids, and our backs were hurting, and it was a sign that we were getting older,” said Romastead founder Thomas Connolly.

Realizing that tent camping wasn’t for his family, Connolly decided to bring a different feel to camping in the already scenic area of East Tennessee.

Along the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in Cosby, there’s a Roamstead campground that’s under construction that hopes to bring an upscale hotel feel to camping.

“You don’t need anything just some comfortable shoes, good clothes, and we’ll take care of the rest,” said Connolly.

At this campground, visitors won’t have to pitch a tent. Instead, they will stay in their RV or one of the already-furnished yurts or cabins on the site. The cabins or yurts come with air conditioning, bigger and more comfortable beds, access to a swimming pool and customer service on-site.

As for the location, the campground has easy access to multiple trailheads and the national park from the Cosby or Greenbrair side of the park.

The goal of the campground is to bring a true East Tennessee camping experience to people that may want a more comfortable camping situation while knowing that traditional tent camping still exists.

“Both for seasoned adventurers but also for people who I like to call aspirationally outdoorsy,” said Connolly.

Pricing starts at anywhere from $75 to $150, and those interested can find booking information for the August 1 opening on the Roamstead website.

