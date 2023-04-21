Heartland Votes

Stars and Stripes Museum renting out spaces for 100 Mile Yard Sale

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland museum is renting space for May’s 100 Mile Yard Sale.

The Stars and Stripes Museum and Library in Bloomfield announced on Friday, April 21 that vendors can rent a spot on its land for the annual yard sale.

Officials say the museum has more than 20 acres of space available right off Highway 25.

Pricing depends on how long you want to set up during yard sale, which begins the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend.

Vendor spots will be 20-feet by 20-feet.

The money raised from the rental space will be used to support the Stars and Stripes Museum.

