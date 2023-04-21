SEMO’s Daniela Hlacikova wins OVC Player of the Year in Tennis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Daniela Hlacikova has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in women’s tennis.

The junior from Slovakia has played in the number one position for the Redhawks a majority of this season helping SEMO win the regular season OVC championship. She posted a 14-3 overall singles record in dual play.

Hlacikova is just the second player in program history to win the award after teammate Romana Tarajova won it two years ago.

Tarajova and Ksenia Shikanova also earned First-Team All-OVC along with Hlacikova. Vivian Lai and Teona Velkoska were named Second-Team All-OVC.

SEMO’s number one doubles team of Tarajova and Shikanova received All-Conference honors as well.

This is the most All-OVC honors in a single season in program history for SEMO.

