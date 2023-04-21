Heartland Votes

SEMO’s Daniela Hlacikova wins OVC Player of the Year in Tennis

Daniela Hlacikova named OVC tennis player of the year
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Daniela Hlacikova has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in women’s tennis.

The junior from Slovakia has played in the number one position for the Redhawks a majority of this season helping SEMO win the regular season OVC championship. She posted a 14-3 overall singles record in dual play.

Hlacikova is just the second player in program history to win the award after teammate Romana Tarajova won it two years ago.

Tarajova and Ksenia Shikanova also earned First-Team All-OVC along with Hlacikova. Vivian Lai and Teona Velkoska were named Second-Team All-OVC.

SEMO’s number one doubles team of Tarajova and Shikanova received All-Conference honors as well.

This is the most All-OVC honors in a single season in program history for SEMO.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
Most of southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 20,...
First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow
The western part of the Heartland is under a level 2 risk for severe weather, while the eastern...
First Alert: Tracking storms today
The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.
Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols

Latest News

Daniela Hlacikova named OVC tennis player of the year
Daniela Hlacikova named OVC tennis player of the year
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/20/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/20/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/20/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/20/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 4/20/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 4/20/23