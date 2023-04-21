Heartland Votes

Pleasant weekend ahead!

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/21/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers have slowly started to work their way out of the area. Expect partly cloudy skies into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures are gradually going to decrease as the sun sets. Seeing a low near 40 this evening with a calm breeze from the Northwest.

Saturday morning will start off chilly but quickly warm up into the 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the Northwest around lunchtime. Partly sunny skies will dominate Saturday and Sunday. Evening lows will be chilly, seeing temperatures in the mid 30s! There is potential for frost Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The western part of the Heartland is under a level 2 risk for severe weather, while the eastern...
First Alert: Tracking storms today
4/20 Fest is underway in Capaha Park until 7 p.m.
4/20 Fest held in Capaha Park; 1st time unofficial holiday can be celebrated legally in Mo.
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”
Man arrested after 2 injured in shooting at ‘The Store’ in Hayti
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/21/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/21/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 4/21/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 4/21/23
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 4/21.
First Alert noon forecast 4/21