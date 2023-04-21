Pleasant weekend ahead!

Showers have slowly started to work their way out of the area. Expect partly cloudy skies into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures are gradually going to decrease as the sun sets. Seeing a low near 40 this evening with a calm breeze from the Northwest.

Saturday morning will start off chilly but quickly warm up into the 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the Northwest around lunchtime. Partly sunny skies will dominate Saturday and Sunday. Evening lows will be chilly, seeing temperatures in the mid 30s! There is potential for frost Sunday morning and Monday morning.

