‘Pie in the Face’ event raises money for St. Francis CARE

You may have guessed, Diane Daugherty will go to great lengths to raise money for the pets under St. Francis CARE roof
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro held a “Pie in the Face” fundraiser on SIU Campus to raise funds for pets.

On April 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a group of students with SIU’s Communications Department put the event on outside Faner Hall.

For $2 a pie, people could pop a pie in someone’s face. One of those getting “pied” was Diane Daugherty with St. Francis CARE.

Daugherty said more than 25 people lined up to push a paper plate of whipped cream into her face. The students have been collecting supplies for St. Francis for the last couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

