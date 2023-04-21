‘Pie in the Face’ event raises money for St. Francis CARE

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro held a “Pie in the Face” fundraiser on SIU Campus to raise funds for pets.

On April 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a group of students with SIU’s Communications Department put the event on outside Faner Hall.

For $2 a pie, people could pop a pie in someone’s face. One of those getting “pied” was Diane Daugherty with St. Francis CARE.

Daugherty said more than 25 people lined up to push a paper plate of whipped cream into her face. The students have been collecting supplies for St. Francis for the last couple of weeks.

