Marshall Co. schools to get new weapon detection system

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Schools in Marshall County will get a new weapon detection system.

According to a release from the Marshall County Board of Education, it approved the purchase of the Evolv Express Weapons Detection Systems for Marshall County High School, North Marshall Middle School and South Marshall Middle School.

The school system will be getting six weapons detection systems.

According to the school board, a dual system and a single system will be installed at Marshall County High School. North Marshall and South Marshall Middle Schools will get two single systems each.

They said the district will use a little more than $400,000 of ESSER funds to buy four of the systems, which includes the hardware and software.

The county was awarded the two remaining systems with software for four years after Superintendent Dr. Steve Miracle applied for a grant through the company’s Give Evolv program.

According to the school board, once the new system is installed, the metal detectors currently being used at the high school and middle schools will be distributed to the elementary schools to be used for visitors.

Unlike metal detectors, the new system uses sensor technology and artificial intelligence to screen students and visitors.

According to the release, the system is faster because it can scan them without them having to stop or hand over their belongings.

School Superintendent Steve Miracle told school board members at the April 20 meeting that a committee was formed in December to begin reviewing the system. The committee traveled to a school in Champaign, Ill. to see the system in action. After the review, the committee highly recommended buying the system.

“Metal detectors are great and make people safe,” Dr. Miracle told the board. “But right now many students have to take off their belts and shoes each day. This removes that. The students will now be able to walk in and it will feel more like school again. And, it’s even more safe than what we’re currently doing.”

The superintendent said another plus would be that it reduces the number of staff needed at the high school and middle school for screening, freeing up staff to concentrate on educating students.

The school district expects the new system to be fully in place by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.