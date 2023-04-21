Heartland Votes

Man accused of child sex abuse wanted by police

Emilio Argueta, 40 of Graves County, is wanted by Kentucky State Police for failing to appear for a court hearing on child sexual abuse charges in 2016.(Source: Kentucky State Police/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of child sexual abuse.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Emilio Argueta of Graves County.

According to KSP, Argueta failed to appear for a court hearing on child sex abuse chargers from 2016.

KSP said Argueta was originally charged with rape first degree of a victim under 12 years old, sexual abuse first degree of a victim under 12 years old and distributing obscene material to minors.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Argueta is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

