Lawmakers weigh stricter penalties for work zone crashes

(KMOV) -- Missouri lawmakers are weighing a proposed law for stricter penalties for drivers who crash in work zones.

This comes more than a year after a crash in south St. Louis County that killed MoDOT workers James Brooks, Kaitlyn Anderson and her unborn son Jaxx. Another MoDOT employee was left with severe injuries.

The proposal on the table includes penalties for drivers who crash into a protective barrier and also sets fines. Brooks’ and Anderson’s families are also calling for safety changes at MoDOT.

A MoDOT engineer also spoke in favor of the proposed law change. He did not comment on safety changes at the department.

