Ky. to receive $118M in annual tobacco settlement funds

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received $118,272,348.74 for the 2023 annual payment from the...
The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received $118,272,348.74 for the 2023 annual payment from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received $118,272,348.74 for the 2023 annual payment from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).

Attorney General Daniel Cameron made the announcement on Friday, April 21.

In a released statement, Cameron said Kentucky has receive a total of $2.66 billion since 1998, when the commonwealth and 51 state and territories reached the MSA with four major cigarette manufacturers.

Under the settlement terms, participating cigarette manufacturers must make a yearly payment to the states based on an annually adjusted rate per number of cigarettes sold each year.

Each state determines how the settlement funds are used.

In Kentucky, 50 percent is allocated for agricultural diversification and the remaining half is split between the early childhood development fund and the Kentucky Health Care Improvement Fund.

To learn more about the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, click here.

