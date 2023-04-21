Heartland Votes

John Nilsen coming to Cape Girardeau in May

The Missouri Department of Conservation will welcome popular northwest musical artist, John Nilsen to Cape Girardeau in May.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation will welcome popular northwest musical artist, John Nilsen to Cape Girardeau in May.

On May 6, Nilsen will be performing a nature-inspired performance at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2 p.m. His performance will be complimented by landscape and wildlife images by MDC Photographer, Noppadol Paothong.

Nilsen is a noted pianist and acoustic musician from Portland, Oregon. Notable album releases include “Places I Go,” and “Local Ocean.” Nilsen travels internationally, playing over 225 performances a year.

Registration for the event is not required. To find other MDC events, including The Magic of Music with John Nilsen, visit the MDC Events website. Nilsen’s performance will be from 2-3 p.m. on May 6.

