John Nilsen coming to Cape Girardeau in May

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation will welcome popular northwest musical artist, John Nilsen to Cape Girardeau in May.

On May 6, Nilsen will be performing a nature-inspired performance at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2 p.m. His performance will be complimented by landscape and wildlife images by MDC Photographer, Noppadol Paothong.

Nilsen is a noted pianist and acoustic musician from Portland, Oregon. Notable album releases include “Places I Go,” and “Local Ocean.” Nilsen travels internationally, playing over 225 performances a year.

Registration for the event is not required. To find other MDC events, including The Magic of Music with John Nilsen, visit the MDC Events website. Nilsen’s performance will be from 2-3 p.m. on May 6.

