Great Cape Clean Up this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Lots of volunteer opportunities coming up in Cape Girardeau.

One is the Great Cape Clean Up on Saturday, April 22.

You can help plant flower beds, mulch playgrounds, paint playground equipment and more.

Brock Davis with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said events like this help the department focus on bigger projects.

On-site registration for this event will be held Saturday morning at Capaha Park shelter #3.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with clean up at 9.

Volunteers will be provided lunch and a free t-shirt.

