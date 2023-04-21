Graves Co. deputies investigating stolen travel trailer

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a travel trailer at around $60,000 was stolen from from a dealer lot.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 a white, new or slightly used GMC 2500HD crew cab truck pulled into the lot of Riley RV World, located on U.S. 45 North in Mayfield.

They said the truck was on the lot for about 25 minutes and then left the lot pulling a travel trailer.

As the suspects were leaving, deputies say the stolen travel trailer sideswiped another camper causing damage to the driver’s side of the stolen camper.

Video surveillance showed that the vehicle left the business around 7:05 p.m., traveling north and then onto Jimtown Road and then northbound onto Kentucky Highway 121 North.

The stolen trailer was described as a Coachman Catalina model ACAT343BHTSLE.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-247-4501.

