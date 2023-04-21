Heartland Votes

Graves Co. deputies investigating stolen travel trailer

Graves County deputies are investigating after a travel trailer was stolen from the lot of...
Graves County deputies are investigating after a travel trailer was stolen from the lot of Riley RV World in Mayfield, Ky.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a travel trailer at around $60,000 was stolen from from a dealer lot.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 a white, new or slightly used GMC 2500HD crew cab truck pulled into the lot of Riley RV World, located on U.S. 45 North in Mayfield.

They said the truck was on the lot for about 25 minutes and then left the lot pulling a travel trailer.

As the suspects were leaving, deputies say the stolen travel trailer sideswiped another camper causing damage to the driver’s side of the stolen camper.

Video surveillance showed that the vehicle left the business around 7:05 p.m., traveling north and then onto Jimtown Road and then northbound onto Kentucky Highway 121 North.

The stolen trailer was described as a Coachman Catalina model ACAT343BHTSLE.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-247-4501.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The western part of the Heartland is under a level 2 risk for severe weather, while the eastern...
First Alert: Tracking storms today
4/20 Fest is underway in Capaha Park until 7 p.m.
4/20 Fest held in Capaha Park; 1st time unofficial holiday can be celebrated legally in Mo.
A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”
Man arrested after 2 injured in shooting at ‘The Store’ in Hayti
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital Wednesday night, April...
Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting after victim showed up at hospital

Latest News

Traffic is moving again after a crash just before noon on Friday, April 21.
Several injured in crash at Hwy. 74, S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
Emilio Argueta, 40 of Graves County, is wanted by Kentucky State Police for failing to appear...
Man accused of child sex abuse wanted by police
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received $118,272,348.74 for the 2023 annual payment from the...
Ky. to receive $118M in annual tobacco settlement funds