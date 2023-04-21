Heartland Votes

First legal 4/20 keeping dispensaries busy

Many dispensaries across Cape Girardeau are seeing a high number of people and sales on the first 4/20 since recreational marijuana has been legalized
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several dispensaries across Cape Girardeau are seeing a high number of people and sales on the first April 20 since recreational marijuana has been legalized.

One of the business affected is Greenlight Dispensary. Manager Sara Gunter-Jackson said their opening hour was busy, with cars lined up to get their orders.

“We were out of our give-away bags we had over a hundred of those and we were out of them within the first hour and a half,” said Gunter-Jackson.

She also said the excitement behind the first legal 4/20 in the Show-Me state is bringing people together and to their salesfloor.

“I’ve had a lot of older people who have talked about how this is something they’ve been waiting for for a very long time,” said Gunter-Jackson.

At High Profile Dispensary, assistant manager John Haugh said they too are seeing more people roll in.

“I mean just in the few years that I’ve been in the industry I’ve seen a lot more normalization,” said Haugh. “When I first got into the cannabis industry we would have people that would come in very nervous looking over their shoulder like something was going to happen and I’ve watched that change over the last year or so.”

He said the recent change back in February from medical use to legal recreational use is what he says prepared their team for this celebration.

“We’re all used to this kind of volume at this point so we’ve been rocking and rolling,” said Haugh.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
Most of southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 20,...
First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow
The western part of the Heartland is under a level 2 risk for severe weather, while the eastern...
First Alert: Tracking storms today
The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.
Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols

Latest News

A local artist is restoring the large Coca Cola mural on the side of the building housing port...
Port Cape Mural to be restored
A local artist is restoring the large Coca Cola mural on the side of the building housing port...
Port Cape Girardeau mural restoration
Local vendors bring community together for World Weed Day
Good Day Farm hosts 4/20 Fest for World Weed Day
Police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital Wednesday night, April...
Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting after victim showed up at hospital