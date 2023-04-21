First legal 4/20 keeping dispensaries busy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several dispensaries across Cape Girardeau are seeing a high number of people and sales on the first April 20 since recreational marijuana has been legalized.

One of the business affected is Greenlight Dispensary. Manager Sara Gunter-Jackson said their opening hour was busy, with cars lined up to get their orders.

“We were out of our give-away bags we had over a hundred of those and we were out of them within the first hour and a half,” said Gunter-Jackson.

She also said the excitement behind the first legal 4/20 in the Show-Me state is bringing people together and to their salesfloor.

“I’ve had a lot of older people who have talked about how this is something they’ve been waiting for for a very long time,” said Gunter-Jackson.

At High Profile Dispensary, assistant manager John Haugh said they too are seeing more people roll in.

“I mean just in the few years that I’ve been in the industry I’ve seen a lot more normalization,” said Haugh. “When I first got into the cannabis industry we would have people that would come in very nervous looking over their shoulder like something was going to happen and I’ve watched that change over the last year or so.”

He said the recent change back in February from medical use to legal recreational use is what he says prepared their team for this celebration.

“We’re all used to this kind of volume at this point so we’ve been rocking and rolling,” said Haugh.

