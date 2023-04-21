First Alert Friday Forecast

Our weather will be quite a bit cooler for the next several days. In the short term, rain this morning will gradually push off to the east during the morning hours. But another disturbance tracking through the region could bring more showers and thundershowers this afternoon….especially to Ky, Tn and perhaps SE Illinois. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cooler today with highs of about 60 to 65. After a few showers this evening, most of tonight should be dry and cooler. The weekend itself is looking dry but cool. Saturday in particular will be cool and breezy with some afternoon clouds. Sunday looks to be sunnier and a bit less breezy.

One thing to watch will be overnight lows and a chance of some frost or even a freeze Saturday night/Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning. The frost threat will depend to some extent on cloud and wind conditions. New models are showing lighter winds on Sunday and Monday mornings, so the threat of frost is increasing. Frost Advisories may eventually be issued. Looking into next week….a chance of cool rain develops about mid-week as an upper low moves through the area.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.