First Alert: Cooler with more rain chances

(KFVS) - Rain this morning will gradually move out of the Heartland, but there are more rain chances today.

Another disturbance could bring more showers and thundershowers this afternoon, especially in Kentucky, Tennessee and our southeastern counties in southern Illinois.

Temperatures will also be a bit cooler with highs only reaching 60 to 65 degrees.

A few showers are possible this evening, but most of tonight should be dry and cooler.

The weekend is also looking dry and cooler, with a threat for frost increasing.

Saturday will be cool and breezy with some afternoon clouds.

Sunday is looking sunnier and a bit less breezy.

There is a chance for some frost or even a freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning.

The frost threat will depend, to some extent, on cloud and wind conditions.

New models are showing lighter winds on Sunday and Monday mornings, which is increasing the threat for frost.

Frost advisories could be issued.

Looking ahead to next week, there is a chance of cool rain developing about mid-week as an upper low moves through the Heartland.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.