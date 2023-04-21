Contour Air selected for service at Veterans Airport in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Air will soon be flying out of southern Illinois.

Officials at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois announced on Thursday, April 20, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved Contour’s proposal to take over the federal contract currently held by Cape Air.

Contour will begin flights August 1 and will provide service to the Chicago O’Hare Airport with 30 seat regional jet aircrafts.

Cape Air will continue their flights until Contour begins.

“We are excited to see this new level of air service for travelers to and from southern Illinois,” said Veterans Airport Director Doug Kimmel. “With its regional jet aircraft and service to a hub airport with worldwide connections, passengers are certain to appreciate the comfort, speed and connectivity that will be provided.”

According to Veterans Airport, Contour plans to host an announcement day next week where they will disclose information on schedules, reservations and fares.

Veterans will make the third airport Contour provides services to in the Heartland. The airline already flies out of airports in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Paducah, Ky.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.