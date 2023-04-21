Heartland Votes

Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed suspect

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023, as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a person who was believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators were communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they were trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

The age of the suspect is not immediately known.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Mall of America spokesperson Laura Utecht said one mall entrance near the site of the disturbance was closed but the mall remains open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The western part of the Heartland is under a level 2 risk for severe weather, while the eastern...
First Alert: Tracking storms today
4/20 Fest is underway in Capaha Park until 7 p.m.
4/20 Fest held in Capaha Park; 1st time unofficial holiday can be celebrated legally in Mo.
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”
Man arrested after 2 injured in shooting at ‘The Store’ in Hayti
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

Newark police said Gary Matta, 66, was arrested and charged.
Ex-Boy Scout leader charged with serial child sexual abuse
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Drone shot of the Muddy River Marathon on April 30, 2022 in Cape Girardeau.
Muddy River Marathon returns for 3rd year in Cape Girardeau
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with clean up at 9.
Great Cape Clean Up this weekend