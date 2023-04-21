Heartland Votes

Allergy alert issued for some Schnucks Pretzel Schticks

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Schnucks Markets, Inc. issued an allergy alert on some Schnucks Pretzel Schticks.

The company issued the alert because the products may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen.

According to the release from Schnucks, customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks 10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25268

  • Lot code: D0052023, Best by 1/16/2024
  • Lot code: D0132023, Best by 1/17/2024
  • Lot code: D0142023, Best by 1/17/2024
  • Lot code: D1182022, Best by 5/1/2023
  • Lot code: D1232022, Best by 5/12/2023
  • Lot code: D1812022, Best by 7/6/2023
  • Lot code: D1872022, Best by 7/6/2023
  • Lot code: D2902022, Best by 10/17/2023

Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks 10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25266

  • Lot code: D0112023, Best by 1/18/2024
  • Lot code: D0172023, Best by 1/23/2024
  • Lot code: D0182023, Best by 1/23/2024
  • Lot code: D1582022, Best by 6/13/2023
  • Lot code: D1932022, Best by 7/12/2023
  • Lot code: D1942022, Best by 7/14/2023
  • Lot code: D1952022, Best by 7/14/2023
  • Lot code: D2882022, Best by 10/17/2023

They say people who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund ore exchange.

