Heartland Votes

3 arrested after police alerted of drug activity in apartment with children

(Left to right) Chalet Styers, Jeremy Egan, and Michael Dickerson were arrested on charges of...
(Left to right) Chalet Styers, Jeremy Egan, and Michael Dickerson were arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine(Paducah Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men and a woman were arrested on Friday after a call alerted Paducah Police of suspected illegal drug activity in an apartment with three children.

Paducah Police responded to Walter Jetton Blvd early Friday morning on April 21. The call reported that there was suspected illegal drug activity in an apartment where children were living. The children were ages 10, 5, and 3.

Officers made contact with Chalet Styers, 33, and were given consent to search the apartment. During the search, officers located almost 7 ounces of methamphetamine in three plastic baggies located inside Styers’s bedroom.

Paducah Police Drug Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence. They located two men attempting to hide inside the apartment, Michael Dickerson, 43, and Jeremy Egan, 41. Detectives also found multiple glass smoking pipes with suspected meth residue, multiple pill bottles and digital scales. The pipes were found inside the children’s room closet. All three children were removed from the home.

Dickerson, Egan, and Styers were all arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Styers was also arrested on charges of child endangerment. All three were booked into the McCracken County Jail.

